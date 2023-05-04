Research Analysts Set Expectations for Federal Signal Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Federal Signal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Federal Signal stock opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $58.15.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $25,846,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 342,289 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 419,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 273,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2,574.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 187,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,651,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,726,000 after acquiring an additional 164,621 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

