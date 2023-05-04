Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graphic Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.40. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $26.11.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.