Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTH. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MTH opened at $126.16 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $130.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,083 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,071. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.