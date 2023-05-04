William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %

ECL stock opened at $173.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $179.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.