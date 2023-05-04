Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59).

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of -2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $59,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,225,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,241,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,921,119.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $59,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,225,206.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,126 shares of company stock valued at $721,856 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $912,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $370,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $8,012,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $10,100,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 84.9% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 212,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.