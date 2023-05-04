Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $201.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.

TT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Shares of TT opened at $177.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.75.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after buying an additional 1,368,481 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $238,100,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

