Analysts Issue Forecasts for Livent Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Livent in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Livent’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.

Livent Stock Up 6.9 %

Livent stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Livent has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Livent by 86.2% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 13.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 11.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

