Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Reduced by Analyst

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Herbalife Nutrition’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sophie L’helias acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at $332,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

