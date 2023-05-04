Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $75,000 Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 113.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in AptarGroup by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 58.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.87. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

