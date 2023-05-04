Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $27.89 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 438,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,186 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $27,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

EFAV opened at $70.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.