Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,152 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 6.03% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $27,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $461.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $49.39.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.