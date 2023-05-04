Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Norfolk Southern worth $28,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $218,973,000 after buying an additional 714,737 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,284,000 after buying an additional 141,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 583,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,374,000 after buying an additional 137,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $202.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.73 and a 200-day moving average of $231.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $265.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

