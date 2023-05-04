iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $29,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA opened at $112.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.99. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

