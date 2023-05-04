Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,992 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Silver Trust worth $29,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,000 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,521,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,244.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,090,000 after buying an additional 516,217 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.43 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $23.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

