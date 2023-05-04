Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 87,036 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.34% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $30,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 107,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 142,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $50.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

