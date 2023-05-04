Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $124.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.83. The stock has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $153.16.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

