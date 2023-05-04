Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $28,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nucor Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Shares of NUE opened at $146.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

