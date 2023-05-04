American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,503 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $31,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,907,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,563,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $480,740,000 after buying an additional 97,047 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in American Express by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

Insider Activity

American Express Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $152.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.67. The stock has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

