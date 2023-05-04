Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 412,018 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.62% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $31,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 182,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 225,077 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $265,000.

Shares of FDL opened at $34.33 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

