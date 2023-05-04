Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $49,000 Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 122.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,968,000 after acquiring an additional 215,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Perrigo by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,731,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,386,000 after buying an additional 583,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 17.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,149,000 after acquiring an additional 460,102 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Price Performance

NYSE PRGO opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 0.79. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $43.90.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -113.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $321,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,130 shares in the company, valued at $897,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $321,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

