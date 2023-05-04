Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $57,000 Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Align Technology by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.80.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology Price Performance

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $303.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $368.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.22 and its 200 day moving average is $263.12.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.27 million. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.