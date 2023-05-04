Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,205 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $29,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,298,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,673,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 433,348 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $7,639,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,126,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,133,000 after purchasing an additional 207,040 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $503.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

