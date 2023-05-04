Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 222,805 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,805 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 5.25% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $29,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDRR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $40.24 on Thursday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

Further Reading

