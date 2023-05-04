Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 961 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth $820,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CWEN opened at $29.83 on Thursday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.98. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global bought 71,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $2,242,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,521.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CWEN. CIBC raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

