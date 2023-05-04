First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $30,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $38.54 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.