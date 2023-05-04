Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,098 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $29,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 34,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 196,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PJUN opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $361.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

