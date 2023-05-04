eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,484 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 293,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,037 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 197,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

