Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 956 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WK. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,641 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WK stock opened at $87.50 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $104.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.28%. The business had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

