Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $30,208,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.33.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,309 shares of company stock worth $8,261,276 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $437.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $448.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.90. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $521.58.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

