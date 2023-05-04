Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $30,208,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
ServiceNow Stock Performance
Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $437.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $448.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.90. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $521.58.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
- Unum Group Sure Looks Exciting: Jumps 7% After Lifting Guidance
- Hershey Hits the Sweet Spot with Sales, Earnings Growth
- Super Micro Computer Inc. Moves up on Solid Guidance and AI
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.