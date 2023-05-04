Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $5,469,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,321.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 763,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,515,400.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $772,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,321.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,128 shares of company stock worth $2,099,431 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.