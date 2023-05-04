Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $26,000 in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 4.4 %
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on WAL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.96.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
