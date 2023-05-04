Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires New Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 57.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $150,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $5,795,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,591,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,435,296.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,826 shares of company stock worth $13,806,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $122.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.78. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $125.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.01%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

