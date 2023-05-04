Barrington Research Weighs in on Stericycle, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) – Barrington Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Stericycle in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

SRCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $43.91 on Thursday. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Stericycle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

