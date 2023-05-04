Southwestern Energy to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

SWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 60.21% and a net margin of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

