Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Raised by Analyst

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

Shares of ON opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,305,000 after buying an additional 2,163,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,840,000 after buying an additional 1,656,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

