Albemarle Co. (ALB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on July 3rd

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Albemarle has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Albemarle has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Albemarle to earn $23.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $172.91 on Thursday. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.30.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

