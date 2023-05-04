Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 5,958 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. Citigroup cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $65.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

