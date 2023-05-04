Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 535.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,352 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DINO. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Articles

