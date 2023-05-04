First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Position Boosted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,958,000 after purchasing an additional 278,496 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

