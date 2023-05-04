Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $31,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 209 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,446,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,223,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,616,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $4,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $165.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $174.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Articles

