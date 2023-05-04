Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 16,152 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,152 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $323.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

