Master Fund Lp Repertoire Sells 13,009 Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 13,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $293,092.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,169,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,355,436.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Master Fund Lp Repertoire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 10,144 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $229,761.60.

On Monday, February 6th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 100 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $2,270.00.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Down 2.2 %

Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.82. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.93%. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is presently -124.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Portman Ridge Finance from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of Portman Ridge Finance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 40.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance is an investment company. They invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately held middle market companies, asset management companies, and debt and subordinated securities.

