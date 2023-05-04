United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.85

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 25939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 20.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

