United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.85

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 25939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 20.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Stories

