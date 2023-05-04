ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.90

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 178527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $31,798.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $165,331.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 1,751 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $31,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at $153,778.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $580,929 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,110,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after buying an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $23,770,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $17,765,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $17,775,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

