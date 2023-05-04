MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93, Briefing.com reports. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MELI opened at $1,279.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,337.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,239.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,064.03.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

