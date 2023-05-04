Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.17 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.84 and a 200-day moving average of $126.10. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Assurant has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $190.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Insider Activity at Assurant

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,771,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $4,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Further Reading

