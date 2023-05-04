Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International Stock Performance

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.44.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.