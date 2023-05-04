Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
BUD has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
BUD opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.611 dividend. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.61%.
Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after buying an additional 4,772,246 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $222,497,000 after buying an additional 1,351,899 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $665,758,000 after buying an additional 1,162,780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $87,851,000 after buying an additional 906,881 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,094,738 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,438,000 after buying an additional 506,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
