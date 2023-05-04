American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AWK. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.00.

AWK stock opened at $146.49 on Wednesday. American Water Works has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

