Crown (NYSE:CCK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCK. Robert W. Baird lowered Crown from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $114.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Crown by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Crown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Crown by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading

